Corona running things!

Dem politicians like to feel dat dey in charge and dat dey are de boss and directing de show. Coronavirus come and put all ah dem to shame. Some ah dem who used to feel dat dey ‘big and bad’ suddenly become small and humble.

De coronavirus gat dem doing all manner ah crazy things.

Some of dem washing dey hands more than dem breathing. Everything dey touch, dey hustling fuh disinfect and den hurry fuh wash dey hands. No wonder de Lysol sold out.

One man go to a public bathroom at a restaurant. He ain’t want to touch de door ‘cause he frighten he catch de coronavirus. So he open it with he elbow and he raise de toilet seat with he left foot. When he finish, he used a piece of tissue fuh turn on de tap and wash he hands. He use he elbow again fuh open de bathroom door. When he go back to he seat, he notice all de other costumers staring at he. Is den de man realise dat he ain’t pull up back he pants.

De coronavirus got a lot of people pull up dey socks. People trying dem best fuh practice social distancing. People get long distance conversations wid dem wife and children in de house. Dey keeping dem distance as if dey gat de plague. Dem boys seh all joke and skin teeth aside, dis coronavirus is serious business. We glad fuh see nuff Guyanese tekking it seriously.

De only thing some people mo’ worried about is de election results. De result ain’t come out yet and some people done get fever and cold sweat. Some of dem can’t sleep when de night come, because dem wondering whether dem gun gat to go back and practice law.

With de coronavirus around, some people ain’t know whether dey gun live fuh see who gon be sworn in as de new President.

Simple Maths end up turning court matter! Is suh when you gat plenty lawyer in dem political parties. Dey love fuh argue but don’t’ know wuh dem arguing about. And fuh mek matters worse, dey getting pay fuh argue.

People praying and asking de Creatah fuh save dem. Dey suddenly claim dat dem don’t care who win elections. All dem want is fuh not get de corona.

Tek half and leff de other half fuh de corona!