Alness family coronavirus-free – Regional Health Director

The Alness, Corentyne family of four who were requested to self-isolate after it was discovered that they travelled on the same flight as the country’s first COVID-19 victim, were deemed Coronavirus-free as of yesterday.

This information was disclosed to Kaieteur News by the Director of Regional Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens.

Stephens via telephone interview stated that the family was asked to isolate for two weeks. According to him, “the family was given a clean bill of health, they were tested and they do not have the coronavirus.”

After health officials in Berbice discovered that the family was on the same flight as the first victim, they were immediately contacted and briefed on the situation.

The family was then asked to self-isolate for a fortnight to see if they would exhibit any symptoms of the virus, with health officials making daily visits.

In light of COVID-19, Guyana has since closed its airports from flights coming from international destinations.

Along with that measure, the Ministry of Public Health has also identified isolation centres to keep and monitor persons who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.