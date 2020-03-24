Latest update March 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alness family coronavirus-free – Regional Health Director

Mar 24, 2020 News 0

The Alness, Corentyne family of four who were requested to self-isolate after it was discovered that they travelled on the same flight as the country’s first COVID-19 victim, were deemed Coronavirus-free as of yesterday.
This information was disclosed to Kaieteur News by the Director of Regional Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens.
Stephens via telephone interview stated that the family was asked to isolate for two weeks. According to him, “the family was given a clean bill of health, they were tested and they do not have the coronavirus.”
After health officials in Berbice discovered that the family was on the same flight as the first victim, they were immediately contacted and briefed on the situation.
The family was then asked to self-isolate for a fortnight to see if they would exhibit any symptoms of the virus, with health officials making daily visits.
In light of COVID-19, Guyana has since closed its airports from flights coming from international destinations.
Along with that measure, the Ministry of Public Health has also identified isolation centres to keep and monitor persons who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

More in this category

Sports

V and V All stars crowned Malvern SC T20 champs

V and V All stars crowned Malvern SC T20 champs

Mar 24, 2020

V and V All stars were crowned champions of the Malvern Sports Club T20 competition following a 102-run victory over Belle Vue Sports Club in the final which was contested on Sunday last. V and V All...
Read More
Julian Moore following in footsteps of Dad Feels lack of senior players at Clubs a reason for standard of local cricket

Julian Moore following in footsteps of Dad Feels...

Mar 24, 2020

GFF pushing ahead with next phase of development at National Training Facility MoH precautionary measures being adhered to

GFF pushing ahead with next phase of development...

Mar 24, 2020

Rugby Coach call for emphasis on Endurance during Covid-19 shutdown

Rugby Coach call for emphasis on Endurance during...

Mar 23, 2020

We Stand United CC members receive over $600,000 in uniforms and other equipment

We Stand United CC members receive over $600,000...

Mar 23, 2020

Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17 fixture

Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17...

Mar 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019