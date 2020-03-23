Latest update March 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

MARAD closes all seaports to international vessels

Mar 23, 2020 News 0

– only merchant ships allowed in

As part of efforts to safeguard marine operators and seafolk from contracting and spreading the coronavirus, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has closed all Guyana’s seaports to international vessels, with the exception of the international merchant ships.

MARAD Director General Claudette Rogers

In a release to the press, MARAD’s Director General Claudette Rogers noted that the restrictions took effect from Saturday.
MARAD noted that no shore leave and crew exchange shall be granted to crews on board vessels until further notice.
Further, the statement noted that any entrance to the ports will be granted in accordance with established procedures.
Meanwhile, in a special advisory to mariners, Rogers noted that all operators , owners of vessels, shipping agents and the general public are required to submit all enquiries and queries via email or contact MARAD on telephone numbers 225-7330 / 226- 3356. All documents, certificates and licences related to seafarers should be submitted online to [email protected] or [email protected] or contact the division via telephone.
The department said that all correspondence/ applications related to in water permits, marine construction, dredging and inspection should be submitted electronically to the Ports and Harbour Division via email at ports @marad.gov.gy.
“As of March 21, all agencies with existing credit arrangement with the administration are asked to submit their credit request for vessel clearance via ports @marad .gov.gy for approval. The clearance will be issued electronically. Be advised that the Division will keep records of all outstanding payments and shall issue invoices in due course.”
In addition, agencies which do not have credit arrangement with MARAD can have the necessary documents for processing of departure clearance submitted electronically via email to yharris2marad.gov.gy and [email protected] or WhatsApp +592-621-3477.
“Once processed, they will be advised via email of when the payments can be.”
“All payments for permits to operate in the EEZAND Crude lifting activities are to be made via wire transfer or direct deposit. Once the requisite approval has been granted for the activities, a response via email will be forwarded with the relevant instructions regarding same,” the Department added in the statement.
Rogers reassured that MARAD remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of its staff seafarers and shipping community.
“To this end, we continue to monitor the situation and implement measures in keeping with the directives from the Ministry of Public Health.”

  • An old law for a new battle

    The coronavirus threatens our existence. Guyana is too poor, too small and with a too undeveloped health system to withstand... more

