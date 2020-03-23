Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17 fixture

Gladewin Henry XI overcame Sachin Chulai XI by two wickets when the teams collided in a 40-over U17 fixture recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Opting to bat, Chulai XI were off to a good start with Sachin Dindyal and Timothy Gookool adding 44 for the opening stand before Gookool was stumped off Mohan Ali for 11.

Dindyal followed shortly after, caught off Azeer Ramrattan for 21 with three fours, but Ravy Nandalall and Wayne Gookool steadied the innings well as they put on 61 for the third wicket.

Nandalall was taken off Ramrattan for a top score of 36 which included three fours and one six, while Gookool fell lbw to Henry for 22; he reached the boundary three times and cleared it once.

Thereafter, Goolcharan Chulai chipped in with 19 which contained two fours, while Rohan Ramotar made 17 and Tulsiedass Ramroop 10 as Chulai XI managed 163-9.

Ramrattan picked up 4-21 Arav Sukram took 2-15, while there was one each for John Fredericks, Ali, Henry and B. Lallbachan.

Opener B. Lallbachan was bowled by Nazam Mohamed for seven as Henry XI lost their first wicket with the score on 13, however Ramrattan and Henry stabilised the chase nicely with a second wicket partnership of 81. Ramrattan stroked six fours and one six before he was caught off Timothy Gookool for a top score of 39, while Henry was removed by Sachin Chulai after hitting five fours in scoring 38.

Following their separation, Sachin Chulai picked up the wickets of Tekeshwar Nankoo (01), Ali (00) and Gopaul Persaud (02) to Pegged back the chase.

But John Fredericks struck one four and one six to keep his team on par, and following his demise for 18, Arav Sukram and Kemol Persaud saw their team home as they finished on 164-8 in 38.3 overs. Sukram made five not out and Persaud three not out. Extra contributed 51; Sachin Chulai claimed 3-20. The game was organised by the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.

Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed has since informed that all cricket on the Island have been suspended, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.