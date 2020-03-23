Latest update March 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DPP likely to receive report this week on cop’s fatal shooting of bus driver

Mar 23, 2020 News 0

The police sergeant who accidentally shot and killed Mahdia bus driver Cleon Gomes last February may know soon whether he will face manslaughter charges.

Cleon Gomes

An official expressed optimism that police will complete their investigation this week and legal advice be sought. A report is also to be sent to the Police Complaints Authority.
Cleon Gomes, 36, of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region 8, was shot to his left shoulder on February 27, during a dispute with another man at the Number 72 bus park. He succumbed shortly after.
According to reports, the police sergeant said that he was drinking with Gomes and other bus drivers when a miner and Gomes got into an altercation.
He alleged that the miner was about to chop Gomes with a cutlass when he opened fire to wound the attacker.
Unfortunately, he shot Gomes instead, the policeman said.
From reports reaching Kaieteur News, the rank was not subjected to a medical examination to ascertain how much alcohol he had consumed.
Sources said that the detained miner claimed that he was armed with a length of wood, rather than a cutlass, during the altercation with Gomes.
Investigators reportedly have no evidence to support the policeman’s claim that the miner had a cutlass.
The rank was placed under close arrest while a team from the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) conducted the investigation.

More in this category

Sports

Rugby Coach call for emphasis on Endurance during Covid-19 shutdown

Rugby Coach call for emphasis on Endurance during Covid-19 shutdown

Mar 23, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Sevens Coach, Theo Henry, has called for his players to stay fit during the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen the widespread postponement of...
Read More
We Stand United CC members receive over $600,000 in uniforms and other equipment

We Stand United CC members receive over $600,000...

Mar 23, 2020

Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17 fixture

Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17...

Mar 23, 2020

GOG trying to get Boxers home from Cuba

GOG trying to get Boxers home from Cuba

Mar 23, 2020

Pooran, Ramnarine win Bhagelu pool tourney

Pooran, Ramnarine win Bhagelu pool tourney

Mar 22, 2020

‘GOA made ‘significant’ donation to Boxers in Cuba’ – Juman-Yassin

‘GOA made ‘significant’ donation to Boxers...

Mar 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • An old law for a new battle

    The coronavirus threatens our existence. Guyana is too poor, too small and with a too undeveloped health system to withstand... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019