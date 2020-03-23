Constitution allows GECOM to take action as it sees fit to ensure impartiality and fairness

The Supreme Law of Guyana, the Constitution makes clear the powers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), currently chaired by Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh SC.

As the ultimate authority over the Secretariat, GECOM may take whatever action it sees fit to ensure that the electoral process is fair and impartial.

This is expressed in Article 162 (1) (b).

It states that the electoral commission “shall issue such instructions and take such action as appear to it necessary or expedient to ensure impartiality, fairness and compliance with the provisions of this Constitution or of any Act of Parliament on the part of persons exercising powers or performing duties connected with or relating to the matters aforesaid.”

Those matters, expressed in 162 (1) (a) are the Commission’s general direction and supervision over “the registration of electors and the administrative conduct of all elections of members of the National Assembly.”