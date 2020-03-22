WHO using messaging service to share COVID-19 facts

The World Health Organisation has been taking full advantage of modern ways to share facts about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to billions of people around the world. On Friday, the WHO launched a Health Alert messaging service with WhatsApp and Facebook.

The app is an easy-to-use messaging service with the potential to reach two billion people, enabling WHO to get information directly into the hands of those who need it.

A recent update from WHO indicated that the reach will be cross-cutting, “from government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on the coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.”

The messaging service also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The service can be accessed by inputting the WhatsApp number +41 798 931 892 and then typing “Hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer questions about COVID-19.

While the app is seen as providing accessibility to general updates on the coronavirus worldwide, in Guyana the Ministry of Public Health’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages are reliable sources for up-to-date information specific to Guyana.

Also persons can contact ministry officials via its hotline numbers for further details if they think they may have been exposed to someone with the virus or if a person has recently travelled from a country where cases have been confirmed.

The Ministry’s hotline numbers are: 227-4986, 229-7490, 231-1166, 226-7480, 624-9355, 624-6674, 624-2819 and 624-3067.