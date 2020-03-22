Put politics aside, come together and fight COVID-19 – GTUC urges

The Guyana Trade Union Congress [GTUC] has weighed in on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, calling on citizens and workers to embrace all measures that have been put in place by government, health care experts and supporting international agencies. These measures, the union body noted, are important to stop the spread of the disease.

“Guyana is at risk of facing a national health care crisis as a result of COVID-19 if it fails to adequately respond to this public health risk,” the GTUC noted even as it pointed out that “this country is reported to be among the least prepared countries for this pandemic that is resulting in countries scrambling to shut borders, business and others shutting down.”

“In the United States of America, the world’s superpower, there are grave concerns about the adequacy of supply to meet the needs of the people. Not only of those who fall sick but the consequential needs, as a result of this disease and the potential pervasive impact it has on societies,” the GTUC added.

As such it was underscored that “We the people of Guyana and the GTUC want this government to place no hindrances in the way, political or otherwise, in addressing the public health safety and well-being of every single Guyanese.”

The GTUC went on to note, “This is not the time for politicking. This is not the time for divisions. This is not the time, GTUC dares to say, to question the potential of corruption. It is not a time to compromise the lives of Guyanese citizens or attempt to affect the performance of this government in addressing the needs in fighting this pandemic that threatens our health care facilities, our limited health care resources and our tiny nation.”

“We see what is happening in other countries. In the USA for instance, state governors begging a reluctant federal government to support them in their fight against this virus,” the GTUC noted, adding that “In our case the Guyana government has responded to make sure that adequate preparation can be put in place without financial constraints.”

In this respect, it noted, no region must be treated differently from another.

Referencing the US again, the GTUC highlighted that there is grave concern about the availability of ventilators required for respiratory support and personal protective equipment (PPE). Invariably many of those coming down with the virus are likely to require such support and management.

“The potential for our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity throughout this country being taxed is real,” the union body noted as it emphasized “No unnecessary administrative procedures and concern that can be addressed in review must stop the government’s endeavour to safeguard the life of every single person. This is crisis management time.”

Also the GTUC has commended the effort by the Bank of Guyana to cushion or minimise the economic fallout. In this regard too, the GTUC is calling on Government to examine a stimulus package, not excluding of tax incentive and VAT exemption for essential goods and services, for workers and citizens whose economic well-being would be impacted in this crisis, one way or the other.

Further, it said that it calls on “all concerned to put politics aside, come together and focus on protecting the lives of health care workers and every individual trapped within the borders of Guyana. We expect the relevant government agencies and the business community to join in, lend full support. In this situation it is not about the fittest and richest surviving, it is about all being at risk and facing the potential exhaustion of limited human and material resources, even death.”

Stressing that the safety of all lies in the safety of one, the GTUC noted that “In Guyana it only took one person arriving on a plane to spread the virus. The possibility exists, with the hundreds exposed from this one source, Guyana’s figure is likely to escalate. Therefore, there must be no obstruction, no delay in fighting this virus to save every single life currently locked down, with no choice of leaving even if they stand a better chance of survival in another society. All attempts at cheap politics with COVID-19 and the health of all must stop.”