Only credible and transparent counting can produce legitimate results – EU Ambassador

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU), Fernando Ponz Cantó said that only credible and transparent counting can produce legitimate results.

The Ambassador was, at the time, commenting on a statement from the European Union Observer Mission that it had taken a decision to withdraw from Guyana due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the decision the team took to leave, Cantó iterated, “Our Election Observation Mission calls to complete the electoral process in a credible and transparent manner. The European Union remains engaged in Guyana and firmly determined to support all efforts to this end.”

The European Union is just one international mission to have pointed out that the tabulation process which led to the Region Four declarations could not have produced credible results that can withstand public and international scrutiny.

The first time, at the Hadfield Street office of the returning officer, Clairmont Mingo, as well as the second time at Kingston when Mingo’s office was moved, were marred by a lack of transparency and accusations of electoral fraud.

Though the international missions were willing to assist Guyana in its facilitation of a CARICOM supervised full recount, that recount has been obstructed by a series of interim injunctions filed for by a candidate of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), Ulita Grace Moore, and approved by Justice Franklyn Holder.

Many local entities have now called for the recount to be executed, but whether the law will allow it, remains to be seen.