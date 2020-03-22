Latest update March 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

New Amsterdam Municipal Market not closed – Mayor

The New Amsterdam Municipal Market has not closed its doors. This publication was able to confirm this after rumours sufaced that the market would be closed for a period of two weeks as part of the response of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

New Amsterdam Town Council

Mayor of the township, Winifred Haywood, during a press briefing told reporters that “it’s business as usual where the market is concerned”. She added that after speaking with market vendors and staff “we would not be closing down”.

Haywood assured that moves have already commenced to sanitize the stalls of the market. Additionally, it was noted that the town council staffers have been given packages with sanitization products as they execute their duties.
As it relates to the work schedule, Haywood stated that staffers are working with a rotation schedule with the council opening from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm while the treasury department’s opening hours will be from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm.

A portable sink with sanitization products will also be made available in front of the town council. Additionally, Mayor Haywood announced that the Kiddies Corner Esplanade Recreational Facility located in New Amsterdam will be closed until further notice.
With soaring COVID-19 concerns, several businesses, predominantly Chinese operated supermarkets and restaurants in New Amsterdam and on the Corentyne have opted to close their businesses until further notice.

 

