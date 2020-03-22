Mingo de Ringo declared BINGO numbers!!!

Kaieteur News ain’t playing BINGO. It playing quiz. It offering a free trip to China via first class to whoever can first answer the question: Who is the President-elect of Guyana?

Dem gat some people who believe dem smart. De coronavirus gat many companies asking dem workers to stay home fuh prevent de spread of de virus.

Some people tek dis as licence fuh get pay without wuking. A fellow named Gildarie decide fuh try a thing pun de boss man at Kaieteur News. He send ah email to de bossman. It seh:

Dear Glenn,

I sick with the coronavirus. I want you to grant me paid leave for one month.

Yours truly,

Gildarie

The Bossman replied:

Dear Gildarie,

After learning that you are infected, I decided to immediately ask all the other employees to work from home. Therefore you can come to the office and start working. Your request for paid leave is rejected.

Yours truly,

Glenn

Den de next day, de Bossman received one mo’ email from anoda worker.

That worker tuh decide fuh try ah thing.

In an email, the worker tell de boss man, he sick with de coronavirus and he want wuk from home like all de other staff.

De Bossman write he back and say, “No need to come back to work. Stay home until de coronavirus comes tuh ah complete halt!”

Some people asking whether de elections we had was really ah election or trickery.

Dey remind dem boys dat long ago, dey used to play BINGO at Freedom House.

Dey asking whether Mingo used to go to dem BINGO because de numbers he declare look like it pull from ah BINGO card.

One man already singing, “Mingo pull BINGO and he looking like Ringo!”

Elections done but people still looking fuh de freeness.

Dem hear dem seh that how during de elections campaign dem party bin sharing out jersey, cap, flag and horn.

Dem boy hear dem supporters asking how come now dat de coronavirus hit, nobody ain’t sharing out face mask, hand sanitizer and hand wash.

Dem boy seh stay safe and remember: No tricks; no living!