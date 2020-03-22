Manslaughter charge for security guard accused of killing Linden man

Two weeks after 24-year-old Akeem Caesar of Wismar, Linden, Region 10, was fatally shot and killed in Mahdia, the accused made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. The court heard on Friday that 40-year-old Devon Harris, a security guard of Public Road, Friendship East Bank Demerara was charged with manslaughter.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, with his attorney, Adrian Thompson.

Harris was not required to plea to the indictable offence which stated that on March 4, 2020, at Blackwater Landing, Konawaruk, Mahdia, he unlawfully killed Akeem Caesar, a human being.

No objection was made by the police prosecutor to bail being granted to the defendant, however, he asked that conditions be attached to the bail if granted. Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Harris bail in the sum of $200,000, with the

condition attached that he report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Friday until the completion of the matter.According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, around 15:30hrs, the deceased and Harris were at a shop at Blackwater Landing, imbibing when they got into an argument. The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation, but public spirited persons stepped in and separated the men.

The court heard that Caesar then left the shop and later returned with two broken bottles which he used to attack Harris. Harris then pulled out his work-issued firearm and shot Caesar to his left leg.

Around 23:30 hrs the deceased was taken to the Mahdia District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was adjourned to April 9, 2020.