It is not too late for Guyana – Canadian High Commissioner

Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee has said that it is not too late for Guyana to respect the will of the Guyanese people and produce credible election results.
She was, at the time, expressing Canada’s pride in supporting the work of the Carter Centre electoral observer mission, in a tweet.
The mission recently announced that it would withdraw from Guyana due to several concerns. These include the coronavirus pandemic, the stalled electoral process, and a breakdown in security in the City which threatens the safety of international observers and the international community at large in Guyana.
Chatterjee and her respective American and British colleagues have seen a necessity for an increase in security at the locations of their local missions, due to threats made by persons supportive of the governing coalition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC).
Nevertheless, Chatterjee echoed the Carter Centre’s hope for Guyana, that it could see the votes counted in a credible manner.
The Carter Centre had made note that if needed, it stands ready to observe the CARICOM supervised recount which was requested by leaders of the two major parties, David Granger and Bharrat Jagdeo.
