Hijacked car found stripped at Mocha

Twenty –eight –year-old Kevin Persaud, a taxi driver, of South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown is unable to work after he was robbed of his car and a sum of cash. The incident occurred around 01:30 hours yesterday in the vicinity of Sussex and St Stephen Street, Georgetown.

The hijacked car was found later in the day at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with several parts missing.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident Persaud was transporting three passengers, a male and two females to a location in Albouystown. However, after reaching the designated area the male passenger whipped out a gun which he pointed to Persaud’s head and ordered him to hand over his car key and valuables. Persaud was also forced to exit the car.

After ordering Persaud out, the male passenger proceeded to the driver’s seat of the car and sped away. The matter has since been reported to police and an investigation has been launched, this publication was told.