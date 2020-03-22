Hijacked car found stripped at Mocha

Latest update March 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty –eight –year-old Kevin Persaud, a taxi driver, of South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown is unable to work after he was robbed of his car and a sum of cash. The incident occurred around 01:30 hours yesterday in the vicinity of Sussex and St Stephen Street, Georgetown.
The hijacked car was found later in the day at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with several parts missing.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident Persaud was transporting three passengers, a male and two females to a location in Albouystown. However, after reaching the designated area the male passenger whipped out a gun which he pointed to Persaud’s head and ordered him to hand over his car key and valuables. Persaud was also forced to exit the car.
After ordering Persaud out, the male passenger proceeded to the driver’s seat of the car and sped away. The matter has since been reported to police and an investigation has been launched, this publication was told.
Mar 22, 2020Navishaul Pooran and Vickram Ramnarine emerged champions of the Throlokie Bhagelu pool competition which was contested yesterday at Carlosh Sports Bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. Pooran and Ramnarine...
Mar 22, 2020
Mar 22, 2020
Mar 22, 2020
Mar 22, 2020
Mar 22, 2020
I am in my late sixties and my life has seen only three dimensions – educational security, marital infrastructure and... more
The late Satnarayan Maraj, the Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha of Trinidad and Tobago, and a close personal... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]