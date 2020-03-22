Latest update March 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fiery disaster averted at Georgetown Prison

Mar 22, 2020 News 0

Twenty-six-year- old Odel Roberts a prisoner at the Camp Street Prison, on Friday around 16:30hrs lit a newspaper and a piece of mattress and threw it at an inmate who refused to lend him his cell phone and DVD player.

Odel Roberts

It was the swift actions of officers stationed at the prison that allowed for the fire to be extinguished before things got out of hand.
According to Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, Roberts is a convicted prisoner who is serving three years for trafficking in narcotics. He is also to stand trial for murder.
According to the Prison Director, it is alleged that Roberts lit newspaper and a piece of his mattress and threw these on the catwalk outside the door of the inmate with whom he had the dispute.
Officers of the Guyana Fire Service later visited the scene and declared the prison compound safe. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

More in this category

Sports

Pooran, Ramnarine win Bhagelu pool tourney

Pooran, Ramnarine win Bhagelu pool tourney

Mar 22, 2020

Navishaul Pooran and Vickram Ramnarine emerged champions of the Throlokie Bhagelu pool competition which was contested yesterday at Carlosh Sports Bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. Pooran and Ramnarine...
Read More
‘GOA made ‘significant’ donation to Boxers in Cuba’ – Juman-Yassin

‘GOA made ‘significant’ donation to Boxers...

Mar 22, 2020

Former GuyanaNRA member Claude ‘Alfy’ Duguid passes on Remembered as an accountable and meticulous person

Former GuyanaNRA member Claude ‘Alfy’ Duguid...

Mar 22, 2020

Covid-19 Pandemic Basketball coach urging his troops to stay fit and focused

Covid-19 Pandemic Basketball coach urging his...

Mar 22, 2020

CARIFTA Chess Championships postponed

CARIFTA Chess Championships postponed

Mar 22, 2020

BCB Congratulates Berbice Trophy Stall U-15, Female teams for inter county titles

BCB Congratulates Berbice Trophy Stall U-15,...

Mar 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019