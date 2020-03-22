Fiery disaster averted at Georgetown Prison

Latest update March 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-six-year- old Odel Roberts a prisoner at the Camp Street Prison, on Friday around 16:30hrs lit a newspaper and a piece of mattress and threw it at an inmate who refused to lend him his cell phone and DVD player.
It was the swift actions of officers stationed at the prison that allowed for the fire to be extinguished before things got out of hand.
According to Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, Roberts is a convicted prisoner who is serving three years for trafficking in narcotics. He is also to stand trial for murder.
According to the Prison Director, it is alleged that Roberts lit newspaper and a piece of his mattress and threw these on the catwalk outside the door of the inmate with whom he had the dispute.
Officers of the Guyana Fire Service later visited the scene and declared the prison compound safe. An investigation has been launched into the matter.
