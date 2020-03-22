FDA warns against fake COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been actively monitoring firms marketing products related to COVID-19 with a special eye for fraudulent coronavirus diagnostic, prevention and treatment claims. The agency in a public announcement noted that it has found unauthorised fraudulent test kits being marketed to test for COVID-19 in the homes.

It is therefore warning individuals to take the necessary precautions and ensure that they check the authenticity of all products before purchasing.

In a statement it noted, “We want to alert the…public that, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19. The FDA sees the public health value in expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing through safe and accurate tests that may include home collection, and we are actively working with test developers in this space.”

It added that “Fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks. They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment. The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention’s guidelines and speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Your medical provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested with an appropriate test.”

The FDA has, moreover, committed to take appropriate action to protect consumers from those who are trying to take advantage of a crisis and deceive the public by marketing tests that pose risks to patients’ health.

The FDA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which protects public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices.