$150,000 bail for man who allegedly shared nude photos of women

Mar 22, 2020 News 0

Twenty-eight-year-old Todd Brown, a security guard of Wortmanville, Georgetown, was on Friday arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was charged for allegedly sharing nude photos of three women.

Charged: Todd Brown

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between November 4 and 5, 2019 at Georgetown, he used a phone to transfer pictures of Tasiana Richmond, Abigail Alexander and Michelle Alexander with intent to humiliate and cause distress and to damage their reputation.
While the facts of the charge were not read to the court, the police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to Brown. Senior Magistrate Daly then granted the defendant bail in the sum of $150,000, and advised him to not continue this type of behaviour.
The matter was adjourned to May 8, 2020.
Two Fridays ago, two women who were also charged under the cyber crime act made their court appearance before Senior Magistrate Daly and were sentenced to serve three years jail time and fined $5M each for humiliating their friend by sharing a sex tape on social media.

