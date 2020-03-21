Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Zeeburg defeated Recharge by seven wickets to win the final of the Travis Drakes/Roger Doobay/Visionary Sports Club 7-a-side softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo.

Recharge batted first and scored 58-1 off their allocation of four overs. Travis Drakes made 27. Zeeburg responded with 59 without loss in 3.3 overs. Kishore Smith slammed 44 to take the man-of-the-match award.

Zeeburg beat Essequibo by seven wickets in their semi final game. Zeeburg took first strike and made 44-4 in four overs. Smith scored 24. Essequibo were bowled out for 37 in reply. Brian Mangar got 20.

Recharge overcame Black Bull in the second semi final. Black Bull scored 39-4 in four overs, batting first. Ganesh Narine made 20; Travis Drakes took 2-8. Recharge responded with 40 2.3 overs. Troy Drakes struck 24 and Gerard Armstrong 16.

Ograniser Travis Drakes congratulated the winners and thanked the participating teams.