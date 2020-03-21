UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed due Covid-19 Virus

The much anticipated Upper Corentyne Cricket Association’s (UCCA) Price Right Supermarket T20 cricket final set for tomorrow at the Number 69 ground in Corentyne, Berbice has been unavoidably postponed due to Covid-19 Virus outbreak in Guyana.

This decision was made when the UCCA and the Sponsors met on Wednesday Evening to discuss the way forward for tomorrow’s planed mega Event.

President of the UCCA, former Berbice and Guyana Wicketkeeper, Sidney Jackman, informed that the Organisers had planned to suspend their cricket season after tomorrow’s final.

However, due to the threat of the deadly Virus which has already taken the life of a woman who returned from the USA and infected at least five others in Guyana, the final was put on hold.

Jackman, the former Mayor of Corriverton, said everything was already in place for a day of fun and frolic for the entire family with the Final between Dukestown Warriors and Number 72 Cut and Load being scheduled to start at 13:00hrs.

“Yes it disappointing that the game had to be postponed but as you know when there is cricket in Berbice the crowds are very large and this was the main reason why we had to go the way of safety first, since if one person is infected they could infect hundreds of fans in the crowd,” explained Jackman.

Jackman, who played for Guyana in the 1960’s and kept to Lance Gibbs at the Skeldon Community Centre ground, informed that Price is Right Supermarket provided the uniforms for 26 teams, balls for every game, umpires fee for semi-final and final and all prize money and medals.

The UCCA President, who is sometimes a part of NCN’s Radio commentary team as an analyst, said his Association and the Sponsor had arranged ball-by commentary by a pair of International commentators with their Hotel accommodation being funded by the sponsors.

A keen contest was anticipated since Number 72 Cut & Load beat Number 69 Red Rose and Dukestown Warriors disposed of Number 70 Spartans in the semi-finals in front of large crowds.

This postponement means now that almost all cricket in Guyana has now been suspended due to Covid-19 which has badly affected Global economies including Guyana, where the two International Airports at Ogle and Timheri, have been closed. The Borders Ports with Suriname at Corriverton and Molson Creek have also been closed. (Sean Devers)