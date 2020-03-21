Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s (JJTRC) second annual Triple Crown horserace meet has been postponed, again.

According to the Chairman of the JJTRC; Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., the first round of the event which was scheduled for last weekend at the Bush Lot United Turf Club in West Coast Berbice and was pushed back to Easter Monday due to the current political situation in Guyana but amid growing fears of the Covid-19 pandemic that has reached the shores of the ‘land of many waters’, the JJTRC had no choice but to delay the event again.

Like many other sports activities, the organiser could not put a specific date on when the event will be staged but he shared that the JJTRC will follow the guidelines of local health officials.

The feature race of the first round of the Triple Crown will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and Lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana-bred race will enjoy $400,000, the F Class winner $350,000, H Class: $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J Class:$230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class: $2000,000 L Class & Lower; $140,000.

Among the sponsors of the event includes Banks DIH Ltd and Trophy Stall.

During last year’s final leg, the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables (JJRS) stampeded away with over $2million in prize money.

In the feature race of the day, the JJRS finished one-two with USA-bred ‘Don’t Over Look’ finishing ahead of Vera’s Finally for the grand cash prize of $1million. Settling Star was third, while TNT finished fourth in the seven and ¾ furlongs feature race.

The Triple Crown race promotion provides a bonus of $500,000 for whichever horse that could have complete three consecutive victories and Valentina; three-year-old Guyana Bred, was the only animal in the running for the bonus, and the mare didn’t disappoint. She won the race comfortably to earn a total of $900,000 for her owners.