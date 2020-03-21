Savage murder of woman and carpenter… Alleged killer kept rage hidden during court

appearance, apologised for threatening spouse

– ‘forgiving’ wife asked magistrate to dismiss matter

When she appeared in the Linden Magistrates’ Court on March 10, Imogene Gordon told Magistrate Dylon Bess that she had “forgiven” her husband, Maxwell Usher, for threatening her, and did not want him to be charged.

And although she filed a restraining order against her spouse, she indicated that she had no problem with him living in a house that was just behind hers.

But 10 days later, Gordon’s husband, who had apologised in court for threatening his wife, entered her 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar home. He then savagely murdered his wife and Royston John, a carpenter who had allegedly gone there to collect his pay for work on the unfinished property.

Some individuals who were present when the couple had appeared in court, said that the killings came as a shock, particularly since there had been no sign of such a level of hostility when the case was heard.

According to sources, Gordon had given no indication to the magistrate that she felt she was in any imminent danger from her estranged husband.

In fact, rather than giving details of the alleged threats, she begged the magistrate to have the charge dismissed.

“The lady told the magistrate that she wanted to forgo the threatening language charge,” a source said. “She said she had forgiven him, but she wanted a protection order.”

That restraining order meant that the accused husband had to stay a certain distance from his wife. But Gordon reportedly told the magistrate that she had no problem with her estranged husband staying in a house just behind the unfinished property she occupied.

Those present in the court also said that the husband himself had given no hint of the seething rage he harboured.

“He was very apologetic, pious, he was respectful to the court. He did not show any violent tendencies.”

On Wednesday night, Gordon and John were found dead, with multiple stab wounds, at the entrance of Gordon’s premises.

Police apprehended a 48-year-old businessman of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, who once shared a relationship with Gordon.

He was admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex, under guard, nursing a gaping wound to his right hand. He was later taken into custody.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found at the crime scene.

Gordon and the suspect had been living in the unfinished house. However, he subsequently moved out, following an altercation between the two.

According to reports, the suspect, Usher, had threatened to hack off the woman’s limbs.