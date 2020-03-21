Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars win; Zeelandia/MP victorious

Opener Devon Ramrattan narrowly missed a century as Good Success SC/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by 231

runs, while Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure overcame G Square Cavaliers by six wickets when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee organised U19 50-over competition commenced recently.

Ramratan struck 95 and got support from David Chalitar 31 and Tushall Surujpaul 29 as Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars posted 263 all out in 34 overs, taking first strike at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, on Saturday. Michael Retemiah bagged 5-24.

Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 32 in 9.2 overs in reply. Retemiah was the only batsman to reach double figures with 10 as Mohandass Surujpaul grabbed 6-18; Chalitar captured 3-6 and Shahid Mohamed 1-0.

On Monday, G Square Cavaliers scored 102 all out 18.4 overs. Sachin Dindyal made 31 and Kumesh Sudin got 16. Ricky Persaud took 2-12.

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure responded with 104-4 in 16 overs. Povindra Persaud struck an unbeaten 54, while Ryan Atkinson made 23 and Joshua Williams 17; Sachin Chulai, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Sudin and Jageshwar Ramcharran had one wicket each.

The competition is being sponsored by the Guyana Cricket Board, Star Sports, Anil Persaud and Khan’s Trading Enterprise.