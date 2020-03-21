Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars win; Zeelandia/MP victorious

Mar 21, 2020

Opener Devon Ramrattan narrowly missed a century as Good Success SC/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by 231

Devon Ramratan

Mohandass Surujpaul

David Chalitar

runs, while Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure overcame G Square Cavaliers by six wickets when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee organised U19 50-over competition commenced recently.
Ramratan struck 95 and got support from David Chalitar 31 and Tushall Surujpaul 29 as Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars posted 263 all out in 34 overs, taking first strike at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, on Saturday. Michael Retemiah bagged 5-24.
Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 32 in 9.2 overs in reply. Retemiah was the only batsman to reach double figures with 10 as Mohandass Surujpaul grabbed 6-18; Chalitar captured 3-6 and Shahid Mohamed 1-0.
On Monday, G Square Cavaliers scored 102 all out 18.4 overs. Sachin Dindyal made 31 and Kumesh Sudin got 16. Ricky Persaud took 2-12.
Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure responded with 104-4 in 16 overs. Povindra Persaud struck an unbeaten 54, while Ryan Atkinson made 23 and Joshua Williams 17; Sachin Chulai, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Sudin and Jageshwar Ramcharran had one wicket each.
The competition is being sponsored by the Guyana Cricket Board, Star Sports, Anil Persaud and Khan’s Trading Enterprise.

 

 

New 2019