President says GECOM must be allowed to act without interference

Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
President David Granger made a call yesterday for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to be allowed the freedom and independence to execute its mandate of providing free, fair and credible elections.
Granger, who is presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), noted that it has been nearly three weeks since Election Day has passed without the completion of the electoral process.
He had, along with People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) leader, Bharrat Jagdeo invited CARICOM to supervise a total recount of the votes, but that was obstructed by a court action.
The President said that he is disappointed by this development. Moving forward, he asked that persons respect the Court and await the ruling.
Meanwhile, he is calling on members of the public to respect GECOM’s role, and not to level attacks on the Chairperson and Commissioners.
“The Elections Commission has the sole authority for the conduct of General and Regional elections and must be allowed to function independently of political interference, instruction and influence.”
Granger said that he has always been committed to respecting the Constitution, and that it is imperative that GECOM’s integrity is respected.
“Elections are as much about the totality of votes as about the quality of relations among citizens. I urge all Guyanese, therefore, to respect each other as we work together to build a cohesive nation.”
Mar 21, 2020Zeeburg defeated Recharge by seven wickets to win the final of the Travis Drakes/Roger Doobay/Visionary Sports Club 7-a-side softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Lookout, East...
Mar 21, 2020
Mar 21, 2020
Mar 21, 2020
Mar 21, 2020
Mar 21, 2020
Anyone with a modicum of comprehension had to reject the police request to Giftland to move its surveillance cameras from... more
International isolation must be backed by domestic pressure if the country’s ongoing and protracted political crisis is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Regardless of the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that occur in the Caribbean, the economies... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]