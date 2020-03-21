President says GECOM must be allowed to act without interference

President David Granger made a call yesterday for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to be allowed the freedom and independence to execute its mandate of providing free, fair and credible elections.

Granger, who is presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), noted that it has been nearly three weeks since Election Day has passed without the completion of the electoral process.

He had, along with People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) leader, Bharrat Jagdeo invited CARICOM to supervise a total recount of the votes, but that was obstructed by a court action.

The President said that he is disappointed by this development. Moving forward, he asked that persons respect the Court and await the ruling.

Meanwhile, he is calling on members of the public to respect GECOM’s role, and not to level attacks on the Chairperson and Commissioners.

“The Elections Commission has the sole authority for the conduct of General and Regional elections and must be allowed to function independently of political interference, instruction and influence.”

Granger said that he has always been committed to respecting the Constitution, and that it is imperative that GECOM’s integrity is respected.

“Elections are as much about the totality of votes as about the quality of relations among citizens. I urge all Guyanese, therefore, to respect each other as we work together to build a cohesive nation.”