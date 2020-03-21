New Amsterdam man succumbs 10 days after involvement in fight

Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
A 33-year-old man who was dealt several blows about his body during a heated argument and scuffle on 8th March last succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (18th March) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Dead is Keron Nicholson of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Reports are that Nicholson got engaged in a heated argument with some fellow villagers, and it escalated into a physical fight that led to him sustaining several blows about his body.
Relatives, who had rushed out to see the commotion, found Nicholson lying on the street in an unconscious state. He was immediately picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was then transferred to the public hospital in the capital city where he later succumbed.
Police are currently on the hunt for a suspect.
