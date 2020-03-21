Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Amsterdam man succumbs 10 days after involvement in fight

Mar 21, 2020 News 0

A 33-year-old man who was dealt several blows about his body during a heated argument and scuffle on 8th March last succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (18th March) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Dead: Keron Nicholson

Dead is Keron Nicholson of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Reports are that Nicholson got engaged in a heated argument with some fellow villagers, and it escalated into a physical fight that led to him sustaining several blows about his body.
Relatives, who had rushed out to see the commotion, found Nicholson lying on the street in an unconscious state. He was immediately picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was then transferred to the public hospital in the capital city where he later succumbed.
Police are currently on the hunt for a suspect.

 

More in this category

Sports

Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Mar 21, 2020

Zeeburg defeated Recharge by seven wickets to win the final of the Travis Drakes/Roger Doobay/Visionary Sports Club 7-a-side softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Lookout, East...
Read More
Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars win; Zeelandia/MP victorious

Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars...

Mar 21, 2020

UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed due Covid-19 Virus

UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed...

Mar 21, 2020

Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

Mar 21, 2020

‘Place more emphasis on the upcoming players’ – Sir Andy Roberts

‘Place more emphasis on the upcoming players’...

Mar 21, 2020

Jaguars can’t train as a group due to Covid-19 out-break But team trainer sets programmes to work from home

Jaguars can’t train as a group due to Covid-19...

Mar 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019