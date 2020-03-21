Local business commits to COVID-19 fight – distributes hygienic products to less fortunate

Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Local business Gandhi Variety Store has pledged its support to the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Yesterday, the business distributed its last 100 bottles of rubbing alcohol to less fortunate individuals. Staffers of the store also conducted an educational session
with these individuals on the proper use of the rubbing alcohol and other hygienic products such as sanitizers, soap (correct way to wash hands), among others. They also distributed bags of bread to all the beneficiaries.
Proprietor, Seeon Satrohan told this publication that this is not an attempt to boost sales or an opportunity for publicity. Instead, he said, it is simply the business playing its part in helping to fight the virus. He added that it is the store’s social responsibility to extend a helping hand to the citizens of the country who support the business year round.Satrohan has also been using social media to post tutorials on homemade/cost effective hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, among others. In one of his videos, he explained that with the rising prices of these products, one can simply purchase a pack of baby wipes and fill the container with rubbing alcohol and use that as disinfecting wipes for both personal use and to clean surfaces.
