Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Local business commits to COVID-19 fight – distributes hygienic products to less fortunate

Mar 21, 2020 News 0

Local business Gandhi Variety Store has pledged its support to the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Some of the hygienic products available at the Gandhi’s Variety Store

Staff of Gandhi’s Variety Store distributing bread to members of the public

Yesterday, the business distributed its last 100 bottles of rubbing alcohol to less fortunate individuals. Staffers of the store also conducted an educational session
with these individuals on the proper use of the rubbing alcohol and other hygienic products such as sanitizers, soap (correct way to wash hands), among others. They also distributed bags of bread to all the beneficiaries.
Proprietor, Seeon Satrohan told this publication that this is not an attempt to boost sales or an opportunity for publicity. Instead, he said, it is simply the business playing its part in helping to fight the virus. He added that it is the store’s social responsibility to extend a helping hand to the citizens of the country who support the business year round.Satrohan has also been using social media to post tutorials on homemade/cost effective hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, among others. In one of his videos, he explained that with the rising prices of these products, one can simply purchase a pack of baby wipes and fill the container with rubbing alcohol and use that as disinfecting wipes for both personal use and to clean surfaces.

 

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Mar 21, 2020

Zeeburg defeated Recharge by seven wickets to win the final of the Travis Drakes/Roger Doobay/Visionary Sports Club 7-a-side softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Lookout, East...
Read More
Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars win; Zeelandia/MP victorious

Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars...

Mar 21, 2020

UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed due Covid-19 Virus

UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed...

Mar 21, 2020

Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

Mar 21, 2020

‘Place more emphasis on the upcoming players’ – Sir Andy Roberts

‘Place more emphasis on the upcoming players’...

Mar 21, 2020

Jaguars can’t train as a group due to Covid-19 out-break But team trainer sets programmes to work from home

Jaguars can’t train as a group due to Covid-19...

Mar 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019