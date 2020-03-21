House jumper gets nine months jail time – Tucville, Sophia men deny receiving stolen items

Three men were yesterday arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. One of the defendants was charged for breaking into a woman’s home and carting off with items valued $130,000, and $40,000 cash. The other two defendants were charged for receiving the stolen items.

Twenty-four -year-old Ceon Singh, a vendor of 158 Enterprise Garden, East Coast Demerara, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 10, 2020, at 512 North East La Penitence, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Tenisha Edwards and stole an iPhone 7, one LG phone, one Amazon tablet valued $15,000, a handbag valued $5000 and $40,000, cash.

In Singh’s explanation to the court, he said that he was frustrated so he decided to break into the woman’s home and steal the items. The court heard that after Singh was arrested, he admitted to the offence and gave the police information where the items were and they were recovered.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question about 01:15 hrs, the woman secured her home and went to bed. Around 05:45 hrs, she heard a loud noise and upon checking, she discovered the articles mentioned in the charge were missing.

The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched. Singh was later arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Senior Magistrate Daly sentenced the defendant to nine months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, James Rodney, 44, a businessman of Sophia, Georgetown, denied the charge which stated that between March 17, 2020, and March 18, 2020, at Georgetown, he received one LG phone, valued $40,000 property of Edwards, which was unlawfully obtained by Singh.

And Osmond Wayne, 36, a vendor of Tucville Georgetown, also denied the charge which stated that on March 18, 2020, at Stabroek Market Georgetown, he received one iPhone 7 valued $70,000, and a Amazon tablet valued $15,000, also property of Edwards which was unlawfully obtained by Singh.

Senior Magistrate Daly granted Wayne and Rodney bail in the sum of $35,000 each and ordered them to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday at 09:00 hours until the completion of the matters. Both matters were adjourned to May 15, 2020.