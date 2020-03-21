Guyana fighting a war without ammunition

Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Mar 21, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys worried. Dem boys wives happy though. Nuff men now staying home. Some of dem wife does barely see dem when de day done. Now de wives praying dat de day done quick quick because dem ah see too much now. Is all because of de corona virus dat dem husbands deh home so much.
Some of dem desperate to take a drink. But dem know dat is not only wife watching dem.
De Man above watching everything. De Creator watching everything. He is in control.
De coronavirus is a wake-up call to de world. Things going too fast. A lot of people who never pray start tuh pray; dem who din know tuh pray learn quick quick, and dem who like pray, praying even more. People praying like it going out ah style.
De Creator watching everything. He telling we dat we have to change. We gat tuh protect de protectors. If you don’t protect de firemen, who gon out de fire. It gat all dem wicked politicians praying. Is time deh turn tuh God and stop de thiefing.
Guyana at war with de coronavirus. De only thing is dat we fighting a war without ammunition. Dem boys seh de government give itself draconian powers to fight de virus but while it gat de legal power, it ain’t got sufficient beds, ventilators or facemasks tuh fight any major outbreak.
Dat is why dem boys praying and saying thanks at de same time.
Thank you Lord for this wake-up call! Thank you for waking up we leaders. Thank you for waking up the world on the need to help each other more!
