COVID-19 safety precautions… Limited journalists, lawyers, spectators allowed to enter high court

Mar 21, 2020 News 0

Limited media personnel, lawyers and representatives of the varying political parties and spectators were allowed entry into the Georgetown High Court yesterday where the hearing into an injunction for the national recount of March 2, 2020 ballots was held. The COVID-19 disease was cited as the underlying reason for this decision.
The matter was fixed for 9:00am before Justice Franklyn Holder presiding over the matter.
When reporters arrived at the High Court with the intention of providing coverage, they were informed that only reporters from the state owned National Communications Network (NCN) and the Guyana Chronicle, along with Stabroek News would be allowed to enter.
The court marshals and police ranks stationed at the court’s entrance then relayed to the other media houses that they were working with instructions from the judge.
Reporters from the Kaieteur News, Guyana Times, TVG, News Source, Demerara Waves, MTV Channel 65 were not allowed to enter the court.
Even reporters from the Department of Public Information were not allowed entry.
Instead, the reporters were forced to stand outside of the court, seeking comments from lawyers and party representatives who exited the High Court.
But even this proved a difficult task as Kaieteur News understands that only two lawyers were allowed to enter the court. Other party representatives were forced to wait outside.
Unlike other court hearings of national interest, no alternative provisions were put in place by the court to publicise the court hearing.

