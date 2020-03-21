COVID-19 precautionary measure… GPL public hearings to be live streamed – PUC

On October 4, 2010 the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) licence was amended to facilitate an annual review by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) of the company’s Operating Standards and Performance Targets (OSPT).

According to the PUC, it is mandated that these targets and standards be included in GPL’s Development and Expansion Programmes which must be submitted to the subject minister for approval.

“This annual review by the PUC takes the form of a public hearing, and as it is expressly provided in the licence, that review process must be conducted by the 30th day of March of every year. During that exercise, the Commission is required to compare the stipulated standards and targets against that which GPL has achieved in order to determine whether GPL has failed to meet those standards and targets in any material respect.”

The Commission is mandated to issue its order by the 30th day of April, 2020.

According to the PUC, on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, at 13:30 hrs, it will be conducting the 2019 review of GPL’s OSPT in the Woodbine Room of the Cara Hotel, Quamina Street, Georgetown.

However, this time the hearings will be different.

“In light of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19, and as a precautionary measure, the commission is encouraging the public to join these proceedings via our live stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pucguyana/.”

PUC urged persons with preliminary questions/comments to email the Chairperson, Dela Britton at [email protected] and/or the Secretary to the Commission, Vidiahar Persaud at [email protected]

Particulars of the standards and targets may be accessed at www.puc.org.gy