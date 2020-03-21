Latest update March 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All ballot boxes taken back to GECOM HQ

Mar 21, 2020 News 0

The containers which hold the ballot boxes from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections have been transported from the Arthur Chung Convention Center [ACCC] back to the Guyana Elections Commission [GECOM] Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown.

The containers with the ballot boxes at the GECOM headquarters in Kingston

The containers are set to remain there until the current court injunction is heard and resolved.
Kaieteur News had reported that the ballots were transported to the Convention Center on Monday to facilitate the national recount however, since the current court injunction puts a temporary block on the recount process, the ballots have been transported to their original storage site.
Only recently, six political parties had raised concerns about the ballot boxes being stored at two separate locations; the ACCC and GECOM headquarters.
Kaieteur News had pointed this out to the GECOM Public Relations Officer, Ms. Yolanda Ward, but received no response.
In a joint statement, the parties pushed for security of the ballots, citing that this can only be achieved by “all containers being stored at a central location and to permit party scrutineers to be on site and guard against any tampering with the ballot boxes.”
“…the container with Region 6 ballots and the container with the Region 4 East Coast ballots are not stored at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in Liliendaal, where all the other containers for the other regions and sub-regions are stored. We urgently request that this irregularity be corrected immediately,” the joint statement said.
These provisions have been met as the same facilities that were in place at the Convention Center whereas one party member was allowed to keep watch on the containers, will be identical at the GECOM headquarters.

 

More in this category

Sports

Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Zeeburg overcome Recharge in 7-a-side softball final

Mar 21, 2020

Zeeburg defeated Recharge by seven wickets to win the final of the Travis Drakes/Roger Doobay/Visionary Sports Club 7-a-side softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Lookout, East...
Read More
Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars win; Zeelandia/MP victorious

Ramratan narrowly misses ton in GSSC/SS/Jaguars...

Mar 21, 2020

UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed due Covid-19 Virus

UCCA’s Price Right Supermarket final postponed...

Mar 21, 2020

Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

Triple Crown horse-race meet postponed

Mar 21, 2020

‘Place more emphasis on the upcoming players’ – Sir Andy Roberts

‘Place more emphasis on the upcoming players’...

Mar 21, 2020

Jaguars can’t train as a group due to Covid-19 out-break But team trainer sets programmes to work from home

Jaguars can’t train as a group due to Covid-19...

Mar 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019