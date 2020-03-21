All ballot boxes taken back to GECOM HQ

The containers which hold the ballot boxes from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections have been transported from the Arthur Chung Convention Center [ACCC] back to the Guyana Elections Commission [GECOM] Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown.

The containers are set to remain there until the current court injunction is heard and resolved.

Kaieteur News had reported that the ballots were transported to the Convention Center on Monday to facilitate the national recount however, since the current court injunction puts a temporary block on the recount process, the ballots have been transported to their original storage site.

Only recently, six political parties had raised concerns about the ballot boxes being stored at two separate locations; the ACCC and GECOM headquarters.

Kaieteur News had pointed this out to the GECOM Public Relations Officer, Ms. Yolanda Ward, but received no response.

In a joint statement, the parties pushed for security of the ballots, citing that this can only be achieved by “all containers being stored at a central location and to permit party scrutineers to be on site and guard against any tampering with the ballot boxes.”

“…the container with Region 6 ballots and the container with the Region 4 East Coast ballots are not stored at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in Liliendaal, where all the other containers for the other regions and sub-regions are stored. We urgently request that this irregularity be corrected immediately,” the joint statement said.

These provisions have been met as the same facilities that were in place at the Convention Center whereas one party member was allowed to keep watch on the containers, will be identical at the GECOM headquarters.