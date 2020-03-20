Thief gets two months for riding away with bicycle

A thief was on Wednesday jailed for riding away with a man’s bicycle while the man was shopping in the market.

The defendant, Carl Fredericks, was initially arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.

Fredericks admitted to the charge which stated that on March 17, 2020, at Regent Street and Orange Walk, Georgetown, he stole a mountain bike valued $21,000, property of Sheer Zuman.

After Fredericks admitted to the offence, he told the court that Zuman had lent him the bicycle to buy high wine and cocaine, but on his way to purchase the items he was robbed of the bicycle.

However, Zuman told the court that he didn’t know Fredericks, so he had no reason to lend him his bicycle. The man added that he was purchasing pastries when Fredericks picked up his bicycle and rode away.

After listening to the two men, Magistrate McGusty entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the Fredericks and transferred the matter to another court.

According to information, when Fredericks appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh, he opted to change his plea and was sentenced to 2 months’ imprisonment for the offence.