Space Gym closes from today for 12 days as COVID – 19 precautions continues

Mar 20, 2020 Sports 0

As the world continues to grapple with the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Space Gym is the latest sports entity to make a conscious move to protect its members and encourage all to follow best practices.

Flashbak! The top performers from the 2019 edition of Space Games.

A release from the Gym stated that in light of the fact that Guyana continue to record confirmed cases the gym would be putting systems in place to protect the health and wellbeing of its members and employees and this would start with its closing from 21:00hrs today.
The release further stated that “At this time, we estimate that the gym will remain closed for at least 12 days. Please note that all membership/subscription fees already paid will be frozen as at March 20th, and will resume when the Gym reopens. We urge the Space Gym Family to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves during this difficult time, and to stay safe. We will share any changes to the closure schedule via social media platforms.”
Space Gym is home to a number of bodybuilding, powerlifting and strongmen champions.

 

