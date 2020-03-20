Singh Sevens overcome Budhram Sevens; Friends’ XI triumph

Latest update March 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Alex Singh Sevens defeated Seekumar Budhram Sevens by three wickets to win the Over-40 final of the Davindra Deosarran and Gary Singh 7-a-side
softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Success, East Coast Demerara.
Batting first, Seekumar Budhram Sevens managed 58 in three overs. Skipper Budhram made 34. Alex Singh Sevens replied with 60; Singh struck 41. Singh received the Best Batsman prize and Randy Katwaroo the Best Bowler accolade.
Friends beat Navin Construction by five wickets in the Open final. Navin Construction batted first and managed 28 in three overs. Friends responded with 30-2 in 2.3 overs. Suraj Buudhoo made 24 to take the Man-of-the-Match prize. Mahendra Seepersaud took the Best Bowler award and Sachin Singh the Best Batsman prize.
Friends beat Election and Navin Construction overcame Storm Chasers in their respective semi final encounters. The competition was sponsored by Tony Auto Spares, Speedy Family, Side Pitch Crew, Full Bloom Sound, Peach of New York, ‘Rastaman’ and Rohoman Electrical.
Mar 20, 2020As the world continues to grapple with the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Space Gym is the latest sports entity to make a conscious move to protect its members and encourage all...
Mar 20, 2020
Mar 20, 2020
Mar 20, 2020
Mar 20, 2020
Mar 20, 2020
In my Wednesday, March 18, 2020, column, titled, “Deadly power struggle inside the PNC,” I noted the following; “What... more
I refuse to accept that our election laws are so backward that they would allow for a small group of miscreants to overturn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Regardless of the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that occur in the Caribbean, the economies... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]