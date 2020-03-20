Singh Sevens overcome Budhram Sevens; Friends’ XI triumph

Alex Singh Sevens defeated Seekumar Budhram Sevens by three wickets to win the Over-40 final of the Davindra Deosarran and Gary Singh 7-a-side

softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Success, East Coast Demerara.

Batting first, Seekumar Budhram Sevens managed 58 in three overs. Skipper Budhram made 34. Alex Singh Sevens replied with 60; Singh struck 41. Singh received the Best Batsman prize and Randy Katwaroo the Best Bowler accolade.

Friends beat Navin Construction by five wickets in the Open final. Navin Construction batted first and managed 28 in three overs. Friends responded with 30-2 in 2.3 overs. Suraj Buudhoo made 24 to take the Man-of-the-Match prize. Mahendra Seepersaud took the Best Bowler award and Sachin Singh the Best Batsman prize.

Friends beat Election and Navin Construction overcame Storm Chasers in their respective semi final encounters. The competition was sponsored by Tony Auto Spares, Speedy Family, Side Pitch Crew, Full Bloom Sound, Peach of New York, ‘Rastaman’ and Rohoman Electrical.