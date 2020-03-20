Ramnarine leads Good Success to victory; Maria’s Pleasure overcome Sans Souci

A fine all-round performance from teenager Mahase Ramnarine propelled Good Success to a nine-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers while

Maria’s Pleasure registered a narrow win over Sans Souci when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Badri Prashad Memorial T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last.

Ramnarine grabbed three wickets without conceding a run as G Square Cavaliers of Belle Plaine were bowled out for 86 in 16 overs, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Sachin Dindyal top scored with 24 while Shazam Mohamed made 20; Imran Khan and Vickram Ramnarine were also among the wickets, picking up 2-11 and 2-19, respectively.

Good Success responded with 87-1 in 6.1 overs. Mahase Ramnarine struck seven fours and five sixes in an unbeaten 65 while Khan made 16 not out. Maria’s Pleasure won by five runs in the days’ second encounter. Maria’s Pleasure took first strike and managed 124 all out in 19.3 overs. Leorayan Ramlakhan stroked 40 while Bernard Lewis scored 29.

Jaggernauth Manbodh picked up 3-16; Cleon Venture took 2-4 and Devon Rambarran 2-28. Sans Souci responded with 119 all out in 19.2 overs. Oyono Sampson made 39 while Venture scored 19 and Heera Sukram 18; Bernard Lewis captured 3-10, Leonard Lewis 3-20 and Ramlakhan 2-16.

The competition is set to continue on Sunday with Sans Souci Jaguars facing G Square Cavaliers at 09:00hrs and Zeelandia playing Noitgedacht at 13:00hrs.