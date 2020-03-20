NIS announces measures to deal with visitors, others as a result of COVID-19

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has announced measures to ensure that visitors and others are protected as part of the measures to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement, as issued by NIS, reads as follows:

Being cognizant of the very important role the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) plays in the daily lives of pensioners and contributors, the scheme would be implementing the following measures in alignment with the World Health Organisation (WHO) social distancing recommendations effective March 22, 2020.

1. ACCESS TO NIS COMPOUND:

Access to all of NIS Offices will limited to:

(i) Persons encashing vouchers

(ii) Persons paying contributions

2. RECORDS

(i) All contribution records can be accessed online via the website www.nis.org.gy

(ii) All records queries can be done via our live chat platform or email address: [email protected], telephone numbers 226-8059 or 225-2798

(iii) All requests for change or correction to names along with supporting documents can be placed in drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of our Offices.

3. ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT METHODS

Payment of Contributions can also be done using the following:

EMPLOYERS

(i) The online submission system

(ii) A flash or Electronic device which can be placed in drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of our Offices.

(iii) Cheques can be placed in our regular cheque boxes and receipts will be sent through the post.

SELF EMPLOYED PERSONS

(iv) Self Employed persons can utilize the GTT Mobile Money service to make their payments.

4. COMPLIANCE

(i) All applications for Compliance Certificates can be places in our drop located at strategic points at the entrances of our Offices.

(i) All enquiries related to Compliance Certificate can be made via email address: [email protected], the live chat platform on the website: www.nis.org.gy or telephone number 226-5809

(ii) Application for refund of contributions can be placed in drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of our offices.

(ii) All cheques for refund of contributions will be sent through the post.

5. CLAIMS

(i) All claims will be received using drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of our offices.

(ii) Claimants wishing to make enquiries about outstanding claims can do so via our live chat service on the website: www.nis.org.gy, email [email protected] or telephone number 225-2793,225-2795 or 225-2797

(iii) All Short Term Benefit vouchers will be posted.

6. PENSIONS

(i) The signing of Life Certificates by NIS Officers will be suspended until further notice.

However, this can be done at the following persons Justice of Peace, Notary Public, Minister of Religion, Medical Practitioner, Head teacher, Manager of a Bank or Branch of a Bank. The designation stamp must be affixed.

(ii) Persons wishing to make pension enquiries can do so via our live chat platform on our website, email address [email protected] or telephone number 225-2793,5,7

(iii) All new application for Pension must be submitted via post or can be dropped in the boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of our Offices. Application forms can be downloaded from the website www.nis.org.gy

(iv) Compliance Certificates will be processed within 5 working days and can be uplifted at specially identified areas at Brickdam and our Local Offices.

(v) Information in relation to distribution of Pension Books will be communicated shortly.

7. JOB APPLICATIONS

All job applications must be sent via mail to the Legal Adviser, National Insurance Scheme, Brickdam and Winter Place Georgetown or email address [email protected]

Persons seeking further information or to arrange an interview can contact Publicity and Public Relations Officer, Dianne Lewis Baxter, on 227-6581, 654-8431 or email address [email protected] or [email protected]