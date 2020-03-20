NICIL refutes claims of sale of GNIC cricket ground

The state’s National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has denied that there has been a sale of the cricket ground of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC).

In fact, NICIL said, it will prosecute anyone found trespassing.

“It has been brought to our attention that misinformation is being peddled on social media and elsewhere about the sale of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) Cricket Grounds located at Albert Street and Woolford Avenue, Georgetown and the lease of Mud Lots 1 – 11.”

The entity, which manages state assets, said it strongly refutes all such claims.

“NICIL owns the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC). The cricket ground is under the control of GNIC which is responsible for the maintenance and general upkeep of the said grounds, while the Mud Lots 1 – 11 continues to be leased to GNIC for the execution of its business activities and development plans.”

According to the entity, should there be any trespassing, it will deal condignly with unlawful and malicious acts being carried out on the cricket ground and on Mud Lots 1-11.

It was reported, earlier this week that the Guyana Cricket Board has a Stanford T20 practice facility on the western half of the GNIC cricket ground on Woolford Avenue.

It was also reported that a local businessman who allegedly evicted National Coach Michael ‘Hyles’ Franco from the location on Monday, was arrested and subsequently transferred to the Alberttown Police Station.

The businessman claimed the land was leased to him by City Hall and he produced a document to support his claim.

However, according to Colvin Heath-London, NICIL’s Chief Executive Officer, only NICIL has the authority to sell land at the GNIC Sports Club.

The businessman’s workers have reportedly already dismantled the ‘cage’ surrounding the practice pitches near the southern fence.

There were reports that a medical facility is planned for the ground.

Only schools and recreational facilities are on Woolford Avenue.

In 2007, the GCB and GNIC signed an agreement for the use of the western side of the ground where the Stanford concrete pitches and a changing room with washroom facilities are located.

The project was earmarked for use by the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) and funded by disgraced Texan billionaire Allen Stanford.

It was upgraded by GCB at a cost of over $3Million.

Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, earlier this week, said that he was summoned to the venue and informed that the businessman’s team of workmen had broken down the cage, evicted Coach Franco and painted out the GCB’s name on the building.

“I spoke to the businessman who identified himself… and who informed that he was the owner of a medical company (name given). At the police station, I saw (the businessman) waving a Lease which he claimed he got from the City Hall,” said Sanasie.

Sanasie stated that he made a Facebook post saying that NICIL had sold the cricket Board’s facility at the GNIC ground.

Sanasie subsequently spoke to the NICIL’s CEO who said they had not sold anything at the GNIC Sports Club to anyone.