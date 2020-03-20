Markets will remain open for now, says City Mayor …as sanitisation exercise kicks off

Municipal markets will remain open for now, Mayor of Georgetown Pandit Ubraj Narine said yesterday during a news briefing held at City Hall. The Mayor was at the time updating the media on the measures undertaken by City Council to keep citizens safe in view of the coronavirus.

Mayor Narine said that while the markets across Georgetown will remain open for business until further notice, steps have been undertaken to ensure that the facilities are cleansed.

“We will be washing down and sanitising the markets with assistance from the Guyana Fire Service.

Initially, the Mayor said that he intended to “wash down” the streets in Georgetown, but he was informed by Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle that the fire service does not have the resources for that.

As such, he said a decision was made to “wash down” the markets instead.

The reason why I was suggesting washing the streets down, is because there are a lot of people who interact there every day and if we’re able to wash it down…once a week or two times a week, it will bring some level of sanitisation and help kill the germs in the atmosphere where people dwell.”

In the meantime, he said City Hall will also be clamping down on the use of public washrooms.

“There are people out there who also have washrooms renting to the public. We must pay attention to them. They must put systems in place to have hand sanitizers, water, etc., so that people can utilize them after

using the washroom…so that they can be able to be in a hygienic condition afterward and prevent the spread of the disease.”

In the interim, the City Mayor reminded that all public “activities” planned in Georgetown have been suspended until further notice.

“We are encouraging social distancing as much as possible at this time. We are urging all the food outlets and restaurants to take heed as to the necessary precautions and health advisories,” Narine added.

Georgetown is not the only municipality that is taking precaution in light of the global pandemic.

The Bartica Municipality has already commenced cleaning exercises as a result of coronavirus. Last evening, Bartica Mayor Gifford Marshall posted photographs on social media of the Bartica Municipal Market sanitization exercise. He said that the Bartica Town Council, in collaboration with the vendors, undertook a sanitization exercise of the municipal market.

“The support of vendors and all stakeholders was commendable and demonstrates our collective commitment to a clean, green and safe environment,” Marshall said.