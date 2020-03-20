Man murders ex-wife, carpenter, 10 days after receiving restraining order

– had threatened to hack off her limbs

A blood-splattered door told a tale of a gruesome double-murder that rocked the small community of Prosville, Wismar, Linden, on Wednesday night, leaving two people dead, and their assailant in police custody.

The deceased have been identified as 49-year-old Imogene Gordon, of 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and 43-year-old Royston John called “Blacko”, also of Prosville Housing Scheme, and Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

In a press release, Police reported that Imogene Gordon and Royston John were discovered motionless, with multiple suspected stab wounds, to their upper torso, at the entrance of Gordon’s premises, around 20:35hrs.

Both were pronounced dead, on arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The release further stated that a 48-year-old businessman of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, who once shared a relationship with one of the victims (Gordon), has since been apprehended.

He was admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex, under guard, nursing a gaping wound to his right hand. He was later taken into custody.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found at the crime scene.

A Prosville resident, who requested anonymity, told Kaieteur News that she was a good friend of John, who she said, was a carpenter from Berbice, and had come to Linden to ply his trade.

“I hear he only recently started working on the woman house…but if I de only know, I woulda advise he not to work there, because she man is a ignorant chap”, the woman related, as she fought back the tears.

According to the woman, John had told another friend, that he was going to Gordon to collect monies that she owed him, for work that he had done on her house.

It was reported by another source, that Gordon had only recently moved into the unfinished house with the murder suspect. However reports indicate that the man had subsequently moved out, following an altercation between the two.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News spoke to John’s eldest daughter, Tunicia, who through tears recounted the last conversation she had with her father.

“He called me two days ago, to check up on me and the kids, and said he working in Linden and was gonna come out soon. I only dream he was in trouble the other night and look what happened.”

According to reports received, the suspect, Gordon’s ex-lover, Maxwell Usher, was very abusive and had even threatened to kill her.

Kaieteur News understands that the man had threatened to hack off the woman’s limbs.

The issue had gone to court, and the suspect was slapped with a restraining order, ten days prior.