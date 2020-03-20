Local motorsport affected by COVID – 19

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) like the rest of the sporting world have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport, the club has announced that following the indefinite postponement of the Dexterity Challenge that was scheduled for last weekend, the first round of the 2020 Drag Championship that was scheduled for next month, seems highly unlikely.

Locally, COVID-19 has seen hockey, basketball, football and cricket being suspended in addition to Motor Sport that usually attracts droves of fans at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Neighbouring Suriname that usually sends at least five drivers to contest the drag championship has closed their borders following the growing fears of the pandemic. Recently reelected head of the Club, Rameez Mohamed, in an invited comment to Kaieteur Sport, confirmed that the highly anticipated Drag Championship round one will not get underway next month.

Mohamed posited that, “I have consulted with the executive committee and it was a simple decision postpone not only next month’s drag racing event but all other racing events are on hold. The coronavirus pandemic will affect everyone and on behalf of the GMR&SC, I am urging all fans and competitors alike to stay safe and follow health guidelines so we can prevent the disease from spreading in Guyana.”

Luckily, the GMR&SC were able to run off two meets so far this year, namely the first round of the Endurance Championship and the first round of the National Race of Champions (NROC) while last weekend’s Caribbean Radical Cup in Barbados may be the last racing meet in the region until the pandemic is brought under control.

The NROC first round sped off on February 16 at South Dakota where Mohamed was the most dominant force, stealing the show with an incredible eight podium spots inclusive of six wins and two second place finishes.

Shem Chattersing (street bikes) and Kevin Persaud (Superstock) created the buzz on the two-wheelers after notching two wins each out of the three races each class had. The first round of the Endurance championship on January 28th was curtailed after unlimited class driver Ravi Singh narrowly escaped from his machine after it caught fire during the latter stages of the race. Luckily, Singh only had to endure minor burns after the incident and has soon recovered. (Calvin Chapman)