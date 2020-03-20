If Granger is sworn in on flawed tabulation, PPP will demand int’l funding be cut

– Norway has already curtailed funds – Jagdeo

Sanctions should not be the only consequence if incumbent President David Granger is sworn in to office with the problematic elections results, according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo. The party will be calling for a cessation of all international funding.

Jagdeo stated the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s resolute position yesterday during a press conference at Freedom House, where he outlined that the party will not recognize Granger as President if he is sworn in on a flawed tabulation of the results.

Jagdeo said “we will ask for a stoppage of all the funds flowing from the multilateral institutions.”

“We’re going to ask the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to shut down all disbursements to Guyana,” he stated.

Further, he mentioned that the Kingdom of Norway has already curtailed funding for Guyana.

“There is bilateral curtailment of funds, so Norway has made it clear that they [government] will not receive any money there.”

The Opposition Leader stressed that Guyana already risks the chance of being shunned by the international community, as signaled by high ranking officials such as the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Only two days ago, Mike Pompeo issued a strong warning to Guyana that the individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and form illegitimate governments/regimes will be subject to a variety of serious consequences from the United States.

“The US Secretary of State has made it clear and I don’t think you want any more unambiguous statements from one of the highest levels in the United States Government.”

Jagdeo said “that’s the Foreign Minister of the United States of America warning Granger and the others that if he is sworn in on the basis of these results, there will be serious consequences.”

Despite this strong position, Jagdeo noted that the sanctions and cut funding will not only affect the country as a whole, but will create hardships for every citizen.

He also said “it will majorly affect those who are hell bent on swearing in a President on the basis of these fraudulent results.”