Giftland owner says he’s not altering cameras pointed at Convention Centre – alleges police say it’s “illegal”

Owner of the Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat, says that he will not be altering any of his security cameras that are pointed in the direction of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

Beepat alleges that a police rank informed him yesterday that it is “illegal” to have cameras pointed in that direction.

The Convention Centre is currently being used as the storage facility for containers of ballot boxes from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Beepat in a statement yesterday said that “a member of the Guyana Police Force has informed me that if there are any of my Security cameras installed at Giftland Mall pointing at the Arthur Chung Convention Center and the access roads thereto, it is illegal.”

He explained that the cameras installed at the Giftland Mall have been there since the establishment was commissioned and that “from the inception, there were all pointing in the directions that they continue to focus, up to this point in time.”

According to him, the location and focus of these cameras are based upon advice he received from Security experts.

“In light of the dire circumstances that have ensued from the March 02nd, 2020 Elections (and) which continue to prevail, my security experts have advised that I install additional cameras to enhance monitoring and the security of my premises,” the statement said.

Beepat pointed out that he later consulted his Attorneys with respect to the request by the police.

“They (attorneys) have advised me that I have not violated any laws known to Guyana.”

As such, Beepat maintained that he will not be altering the positions of his security cameras.

“The Security of my business and the safety of my employees, customers, vendors and visitors of the Giftland Mall, especially in these extraordinary circumstances, remain my paramount priority.”

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News attempted to make contact with Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore to comment on the allegations, but this proved futile.