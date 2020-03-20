DDL postpones AGM in view of COVID-19

Latest update March 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has announced that the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Friday April 3, 2020, has been postponed until further notice.
The decision to postpone the AGM was taken in view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, as well as the National Advisories discouraging public gatherings, and in the interest of preserving public health and safety.
In a notice that is being sent out to all shareholders, DDL’s Company Secretary Allison Thorne wrote that, “As we navigate through the rapidly evolving challenges posed by COVID-19, the Board of Directors of DDL will continue to monitor further developments of this virus so as to be placed in a position to prudently determine a date and time when it would be suitable and safe to reschedule the AGM.”
DDL also took the opportunity to encourage all shareholders to stay safe and healthy as well as seek guidance on COVID-19 from www.who.int, www.paho.org and their local health authorities.
