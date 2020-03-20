Latest update March 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 response numbers now toll-free – GTT

Mar 20, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday confirmed that after interactions with officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the company has decided to make all COVID-19 hotline numbers toll-free.
The decision to make the hotline numbers toll-free came as part of the company’s strategic measure to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, through access to information.
GTT mobile, landline, and Blaze numbers can now call the Ministry of Public Health hotline numbers, free of charge, to report cases of the Coronavirus on mobile numbers 624-2819, 624-6674, 624-3067 and 624-9355.
The company is moreover advising persons to utilize the hotline numbers to report potential cases of the Coronavirus. The company is also encouraging persons to take the necessary precautionary tips provided by the Ministry to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

More in this category

Sports

Space Gym closes from today for 12 days as COVID – 19 precautions continues

Space Gym closes from today for 12 days as COVID – 19 precautions...

Mar 20, 2020

As the world continues to grapple with the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Space Gym is the latest sports entity to make a conscious move to protect its members and encourage all...
Read More
Singh Sevens overcome Budhram Sevens; Friends’ XI triumph

Singh Sevens overcome Budhram Sevens; Friends’...

Mar 20, 2020

England switching West Indies Test series to Caribbean ‘unrealistic’

England switching West Indies Test series to...

Mar 20, 2020

Ramnarine leads Good Success to victory; Maria’s Pleasure overcome Sans Souci

Ramnarine leads Good Success to victory;...

Mar 20, 2020

Local motorsport affected by COVID – 19

Local motorsport affected by COVID – 19

Mar 20, 2020

KMTC Phagwah Meet re-scheduled for May 31

KMTC Phagwah Meet re-scheduled for May 31

Mar 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019