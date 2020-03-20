COVID-19 response numbers now toll-free – GTT

Latest update March 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday confirmed that after interactions with officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the company has decided to make all COVID-19 hotline numbers toll-free.
The decision to make the hotline numbers toll-free came as part of the company’s strategic measure to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, through access to information.
GTT mobile, landline, and Blaze numbers can now call the Ministry of Public Health hotline numbers, free of charge, to report cases of the Coronavirus on mobile numbers 624-2819, 624-6674, 624-3067 and 624-9355.
The company is moreover advising persons to utilize the hotline numbers to report potential cases of the Coronavirus. The company is also encouraging persons to take the necessary precautionary tips provided by the Ministry to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.
