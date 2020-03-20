Coalition partner, Justice for All Party, calls for recount

Partner of the governing coalition, the Justice for All Party (JFAP) is now calling for a full recount of the votes cast in Guyana’s 2020 general and regional elections.

The party’s leader, Chandra Narine Sharma and its general secretary, Savitree Singh-Sharma said that they believe the recounting process should be permitted in an expeditious and transparent manner.

“Any party that wins through a transparent process will have our support.”

While they stated that they are uncertain of the party dynamics at this time, their appeal is directly to the coalition’s leader David Granger to “allow” the recount process to honour the will of the people.

The party stated that Sharma’s record of highlighting the will of the people is a testament to the party’s stance in staunch support for democracy. Further, from the time the party’s leaders met Granger several years ago, they said that they had held him in high regard.

It is from this regard that they believe Granger, “a man of integrity”, jointly with PPP/C leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, called on the Chairperson of CARICOM, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to assemble a team to supervise the recount of the ballots.

“This we believe is a crucial step given all that has happened in the past several days.”

The fate of the recount rests in a case to be heard today at the High Court.