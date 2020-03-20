Brazil closes border with Guyana for fortnight

Even as Guyana has developed capacity to conduct final test for COVID-19 cases, Brazil has taken steps to close its border with the nation. Kaieteur News has learnt that the closure of the gate along the highway linking Lethem with Bom Fin will be closed to traffic for the next two weeks.

According to Brazilian online news publication Folha BV, the Brazilian government published an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU) yesterday, in which it indicates the closure of the borders with Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, French Guiana; Guyana, Paraguay, Peru and Suriname.

The ordinance, signed by the ministers of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, and Justice, Sérgio Moro, also restricts foreigners from these countries to enter Brazil by road or by land. The deadline can be extended by technical recommendation from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The news outlet said that the border with Venezuela remains partially closed. On Wednesday Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro had already announced this.

Uruguay was left out of the restrictions imposed by the Brazilian government.

Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 234, up by 34 from the previous day.

According to Xinhua News Agency, several states have already taken measures to mitigate transmission, such as suspending classes in schools and shutting theatres and concert halls. Several churches and religious temples have suspended activities as well.

“Cases are found in most states. Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the first and third most populated states, have seen sustained transmission. The Health Ministry said it will not adopt mass testing for now, but is considering importing quick test kits.

The government has been facing criticism for not taking more severe measures, given that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is sharply growing,” the news agency said.

According to Xinhua, President Jair Bolsonaro despite testing negative, was told to maintain isolation for a week and be tested again as 13 members of his entourage in a recent trip to the United States have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the local Ministry of Public Health is no longer reliant on outside laboratory support to test for the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Boyle told Kaieteur News that through support from the World Health Organisation [WHO], Guyana has acquired capacity to confirm cases of COVID-19 via the National Public Health Laboratory.