BrainStreet offers free online tutoring during next two weeks – focus on Grades 4, 5 and 6

Latest update March 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
In order to support the continuing education of students while schools are closed due to the threat of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Local technology provider BrainStreet is offering free online tutoring and practice questions in Maths and English via its BrainCentral (www.braincentral.online) online learning platform.
The focus will be on Grades 4, 5 and 6 during the next two weeks. Sessions for other grades however will also be available.
All interested persons can register using the link below.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHF0FudxvJK2Ur7Z5w-a0XCTnylaz2jfmSzjl618aVjK_BWQ/viewform
Interested persons can also contact the entity via telephone: (592) 225-5353.
BrainCentral is managed and operated by the BrainStreet Group. A technology services provider based in Georgetown, Guyana. The firm has been existence since 1994 and has been offering online learning services since 2005.
The University of West Indies (Cave Hill Campus), and University of Guyana (IDCE) have both used the services over the years. BrainCentral has over 100,000 questions available ranging from Grade 4 to CAPE. These questions are used for quizzes for participants.
