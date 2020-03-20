Latest update March 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BrainStreet offers free online tutoring during next two weeks – focus on Grades 4, 5 and 6

Mar 20, 2020 News 0

In order to support the continuing education of students while schools are closed due to the threat of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Local technology provider BrainStreet is offering free online tutoring and practice questions in Maths and English via its BrainCentral (www.braincentral.online) online learning platform.
The focus will be on Grades 4, 5 and 6 during the next two weeks. Sessions for other grades however will also be available.
All interested persons can register using the link below.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHF0FudxvJK2Ur7Z5w-a0XCTnylaz2jfmSzjl618aVjK_BWQ/viewform
Interested persons can also contact the entity via telephone: (592) 225-5353.
BrainCentral is managed and operated by the BrainStreet Group. A technology services provider based in Georgetown, Guyana. The firm has been existence since 1994 and has been offering online learning services since 2005.
The University of West Indies (Cave Hill Campus), and University of Guyana (IDCE) have both used the services over the years. BrainCentral has over 100,000 questions available ranging from Grade 4 to CAPE. These questions are used for quizzes for participants.

More in this category

Sports

Space Gym closes from today for 12 days as COVID – 19 precautions continues

Space Gym closes from today for 12 days as COVID – 19 precautions...

Mar 20, 2020

As the world continues to grapple with the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Space Gym is the latest sports entity to make a conscious move to protect its members and encourage all...
Read More
Singh Sevens overcome Budhram Sevens; Friends’ XI triumph

Singh Sevens overcome Budhram Sevens; Friends’...

Mar 20, 2020

England switching West Indies Test series to Caribbean ‘unrealistic’

England switching West Indies Test series to...

Mar 20, 2020

Ramnarine leads Good Success to victory; Maria’s Pleasure overcome Sans Souci

Ramnarine leads Good Success to victory;...

Mar 20, 2020

Local motorsport affected by COVID – 19

Local motorsport affected by COVID – 19

Mar 20, 2020

KMTC Phagwah Meet re-scheduled for May 31

KMTC Phagwah Meet re-scheduled for May 31

Mar 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019