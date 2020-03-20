Be considerate with customers in this difficult period – Mayor appeals to banks, businesses

City Mayor Ubraj Narine is appealing to commercial banks and businesses to lend a helping hand to citizens in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a press briefing held at City Hall yesterday, Mayor Narine urged the entities to be considerate to their customers in this difficult period.

“It is not in my remit, but as City Mayor, I understand that people have loans…so I call upon the banks to call in their costumers and have, maybe, a discussion or dialogue with them, so as to work out a plan help ease the burden on those persons.”

“I know people have loans to pay, but this period of time we’re going through here as a nation with COVID-19, is difficult. Some businesses have shut down, some people are being laid off, some people are being sent home without pay. And those very people may have loans, have children to provide for,” Narine added.

He stressed further that “ banks, the agencies or institutions that loan money to individuals… it would be nice if they can have dialogue with the people or persons so that they can get a break to deal with this COVID-19,and then they will be able to go back to their normalcy of paying their loans and so afterwards.”

“I know the banks in Guyana here, they have a heart. So as the Mayor of the City, I am calling for that dialogue,” Narine added.

In addition, the City Mayor called on businesses not to significantly increase the price for anti-bacterial agents.

He noted that the municipality is also facing some of the same challenges as consumers to acquire cleaning supplies to sanitise important public spaces to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. He said that the Council has joined efforts with the fire department in conducting sanitation exercises on various public spaces in the city.