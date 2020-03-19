Thirst for power, no matter the cost, can cut Guyana off from the rest of the world – FITUG

Latest update March 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has stated that “thirst for power” by Guyana’s political players without consequence may leave Guyana cut off from the rest of the world.
The major umbrella trade union organisation in a release yesterday opined that the political leaders of this nation have little to no respect for the citizenry of Guyana.
FITUG said that “the actions by these pseudo-leaders, some who hold themselves out as being pious and upstanding, demonstrates, in our view, that they have really no respect or even the scantest concern about the Guyanese people.”
“Had they really cared about our peoples, they would have brought this charade to an end and allow the lawful, democratic process to unfold as has been the position of nearly all and sundry,” the statement continued.
According to FITUG, despite Guyana being repeatedly told that it risks being shunned from the International Community, those seeking power will continue to do so without fear.
“We are warned that we risk being ostracized from the rest of the world and yet it seems, without batting an eyelid, there are those who remain committed to their seeming plan of political power no matter the cost.”
For FITUG, “those who seek to undermine Guyana’s democracy cannot really have any place in our law-abiding and peace-loving society and certainly will be condemned by current and future generations of Guyanese.”
The Union revealed that they are saddened by the fact that “those who claim to be champions of democracy and the rule of law have apparently lost their voices.”
However, FITUG stated that, “it is still not too late to retrieve our country and avoid the proverbial bricks that could tumble down.”
“We urge that good sense, decency and honesty prevail and those who are pushing us to a clearly undesirable state be reigned in without further delay.”

