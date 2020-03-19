“The threat is real” as Guyana confirms fifth coronavirus case – says Public Health Minister

Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, said yesterday that Guyana has confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

In her update on the disease situation in Guyana, Minister Lawrence disclosed that the most recent person to have tested positive for the virus is another family member of the 52-year-old woman who died from the disease last week. Four other family members have also been positively diagnosed.

Minister Lawrence in a message to the nation noted that the Ministry through the activated Health Emergency Operations Centre continues to locate and quarantine other persons who came into close contact with the woman and her immediate relatives.

“To date, due to the diligence of our health personnel who are working assiduously to contain the spread of COVID-19, the numbers have been kept down,” the Minister said.

She also emphasized that the COVID-19 situation in Guyana presently remains under control, however, this does not mean that preventative measures and other mechanisms must be forsaken.

“We can ill afford to become complacent and in some cases even nonchalant and laid back. The threat is real, it is not discriminatory and so we must all shoulder our responsibility resolutely and be resilient in adherence to the precautionary measures that have been established,” the Minister said.

In her message, Lawrence emphasized what has been implemented since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China. She also noted that these and other efforts have since been doubled.

Some of the measures include the closure of schools for sanitization exercises, closure of airports to international flights, shift system at workplaces for public servants and temporary cessation of large gatherings among others for two weeks.

Meanwhile , Director-General’ of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a call yesterday for the spirit of solidarity to continue as global efforts are made to contain and defeat COVID-19.

Addressing a conference in Geneva, Switerland yesterday, Ghebreyesus said that more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO and more than 8,000 people have lost their lives.

According to the WHO Director General too, more than 80 percent of all cases are from two regions – the Western Pacific and Europe.

“We know that many countries now face escalating epidemics and are feeling overwhelmed. We hear you. We know the tremendous difficulties you face and the enormous burden you’re under. We understand the heart-wrenching choices you have to make.”

“We understand that different countries and communities are in different situations, with different levels of transmission.”

Further the Director General said that every day, WHO is talking to ministers of health, heads of state, health workers, hospital managers, industry leaders, CEOs and more – to help them prepare and prioritize, according to their specific situation.

“Don’t assume your community won’t be affected. Prepare as if it will be.”

In the meantime, Ghebreyesus said WHO continues to recommend that isolating, testing and treating every suspected case, and tracing every contact must be the backbone of the response in every country.

“This is the best hope of preventing widespread community transmission. Physical distancing measures – like cancelling sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings – can help to slow transmission of the virus.”

The WHO Director General said that he continues to be inspired by the many demonstrations of solidarity from all over the world.

A COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised more than US$43 million from more than 173,000 individuals and organizations, a few days since it was launched, he said, adding “I’d especially like to thank FIFA for its contribution of US$10 million.”