Suspension of Draught Competitions

Mar 19, 2020

The National Draughts Association would like to notify all Draughts players that due to the Corona Virus, games that were scheduled are cancelled indefinitely, a release from the association informed.
Draughts is a game that involves close proximity and as such the resolution is abstinence.
Please be informed also that the Panam Draughts that was scheduled for April in the Dominican Republic is also cancelled.
President of the Association Mr. Jiaram and executive members extend since condolences to the bereaved family of the late veteran Draughts player Mr. Carlton Simon who passed away a few days ago. Simon was a former National Champion and was on tour with the first National Team that played Suriname a few years back.
The National Draughts Association joins hands in fighting this deadly virus.

